SOUTH BELOIT — Nearly a year after the Garden Hotel in South Beloit was condemned by the Winnebago County Health Department, the fate of the hotel remains uncertain as court proceedings have been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Garden Hotel, at 200 Dearborn Ave., was closed by owners Ariva Hospitality, in March of 2019. In September of 2019, the Winnebago County Health Department after concerns such as mold, flooded areas and crumbling areas of ceilings and floors were identified.
The city boarded up the hotel because there were multiple break-ins and the property had to be closed off for safety reasons.
The China-based owners, Ariva Hospitality, had fallen behind in paying bills and last year, city officials said the owners owed $45,420 in back taxes.
Aaron Szeto, South Beloit assistant city attorney, said a lien foreclosure action was file on behalf of the city regarding the Garden Hotel property. Shawn Fulbright, of the Barrick, Switzer, Long, Balsley and Van Evera firm, has been handling the foreclosure case for the city.
However, Szeto said the foreclosure proceedings have been slowed down.
“When COVID-19 hit, it put the brakes on a lot of cases,” Szeto said.
South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl said the city has been put in a holding pattern regarding the property.
“We’re just waiting to either force the hand of the owner or to put it in the hands of the city,” Rehl said.
He said the property, at the corner of Highway 251 and Gardner Street, is right at one of the main entry areas to the city and it is important to maintain pleasing appearances along the city’s main corridors.
Once the future of the property is determined, then the city can determine its next steps.
“We would have the property assessed to determine if this is something that can be prepurposed, or does it have to be demolished,” Rehl said.
The Garden Hotel was a 164-room hotel with an indoor swimming pool, banquet facilities, bar and restaurant.