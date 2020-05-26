BELOIT—Beloit public works crews are fighting something that is lurking in the sewer lines around the city, which is something akin to the 1958 sci-fi horror film “The Blob.”
The City of Beloit Department of Public Works (DPW) asks residents only to flush toilet paper as multiple backups have strained the city’s sanitary sewer system.
Water Resources Director Bill Frisbee said since March 16, DPW crews have cleared five blockages in the sewer line due to sanitary wipes, paper towels and cooking grease, a disgusting mass known as a “fatberg.”
“Normally we might see one or two backups in the public sewer a year,” Frisbee said.
Frisbee said the blockages, about the size of a basketball, cause sewer backups in homes and creates a public health hazard.
Frisbee said the recent blockages could stem from a lack of available toilet paper in stores in March and early April, or it could be because more people are at home due to COVID-19.
If a backup is reported, a DPW employee will respond and check the water main near the affected area. If the issue comes from a connection line to the main city line, residents or landlords must contact a plumber to repair the backup.
“If we see very little flow or see water sitting, we know it’s in the main,” Frisbee said. “We clean them out with our jetter that goes down there and unclogs the main.”
Sometimes the fatbergs travel all the way to the city’s lift station, with sanitary wipes getting stuck in pumps that cause lengthy repairs.
A city ordinance requires new homes to have a back water valve installed to prevent backups, but older homes do not have the protection, Frisbee said.
“They’re available at any local hardware store and it is an inexpensive way to prevent a costly repair,” Frisbee said.
To prevent backups, only flush toilet paper down the toilet and dispose of sanitary wipes and other products in the garbage.
“It’s about being respectful to your neighbors,” Frisbee said. “That’s who people are hurting. The backups we’ve seen haven’t gone far, but it’s impacting homes right in the immediate area of the blockage.”
{iframe style=”border: none; overflow: hidden;” src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FBeloitPublicWorks%2Fvideos%2F1033804523680533%2F&show_text=0&width=560” frameborder=”0” scrolling=”no” width=”560” height=”315”}{/iframe}
