Beloit Fire Department
BELOIT — A man has died following a fire in the 600 block of Broad Street in Beloit early Sunday morning, according to the Beloit Fire Department. 

Fire crews responded to 614 Broad St. at around 2 a.m. and found a "deceased adult male" in the building. 

"We extend our sincerest condolences to his loved ones," the department said in a Facebook post following the fire. 

No cause or damage estimate was yet available as of Sunday morning. The department has requested the assistance of the Wisconsin State Fire Marshal to aid in the investigation. 

The fatality comes just weeks after a second fatal fire on Nov. 19 in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue. Bruce J. Cioni, 72, passed away in the fire. 

