Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect a change of address of where the fire occurred, per the Beloit Fire Department.

BELOIT — A man has died following a fire at a local bar and pool hall in Beloit early Sunday morning, according to the Beloit Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the Carom Room, 614 Grand Ave., at around 3:30 a.m. and found a "deceased adult male" in the building.

"We extend our sincerest condolences to his loved ones," the department said in a Facebook post following the fire.

No cause or damage estimate was available Sunday. The department has requested the assistance of the Wisconsin State Fire Marshal to aid in the investigation.

A representative for the Carom Room could not be reached for comment as of Sunday. 

The fatality comes just weeks after a second fatal fire on Nov. 19 in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue. Bruce J. Cioni, 72, passed away in the fire.