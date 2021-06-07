BELOIT – A Beloit woman who died from injuries sustained in a June 3 crash at Prairie Avenue and Murphy Woods Road has been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Janice E. Mickelson, 85, suffered fatal injuries in the crash that occurred at around 4:34 p.m. at the intersection, with Mickelson being transported to a local hospital where she later passed away, the medical examiner’s office said.
Additional testing is underway and her death remains under investigation by the Beloit Police Department and the medical examiner’s office.