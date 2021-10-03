TOWN OF AVON—A Hartford, Wisconsin woman has died following a crash Sunday on Wisconsin State Highway 81 and County Highway K in the Town of Avon, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities responded at around 7:46 a.m. to two-vehicle crash. An investigation showed a 2007 Pontiac G6 failed to yield at the intersection and was struck by a semi truck loaded with milk that was traveling westbound on Highway 81, a sheriff’s office news release stated.
The semi-truck driver, a 21-year-old Elkhorn man, attempted to swerve to avoid the crash, but struck the G6 broadside. The semi-truck overturned and slid into a wooded area south of Highway 81 where it came to rest after hitting multiple trees. The G6 came to rest in a field on the north side of Highway 81.
The semi-truck driver was treated for minor injuries at a Janesville hospital and was released. The G6 driver, identified as a 39-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at a Janesville hospital at 9:06 a.m. on Sunday.
The semi had just crested a hill at the time and the rising sun may also have contributed to the crash as witnesses in the area reported it was very difficult to see when looking to the east, the sheriff’s office news release states.
Fire and EMS personnel from the Village of Orfordville, City of Beloit and a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warden responded to the crash that snarled traffic for six hours.