ROCKFORD - A driver was killed on Wednesday night when he drove his vehicle into a house before the vehicle caught fire, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded at around 9:50 p.m. to the 5900 block of Kilburn Road. Authorities found a vehicle had struck a home as well as a natural gas meter.
The initial crash investigation showed the man was driving south on Tate Road when the vehicle left the roadway, went airborne and struck the home.
The home sustained significant damage, but no one was injured, the sheriff's department said.
The sheriff's office is investigating the crash.