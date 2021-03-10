HARLEM TOWNSHIP—A woman has died following a fatal crash on Wednesday in the area of Belvidere and Atwood roads in Harlem Township, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.
Upon arrival at around 1 p.m., deputies discovered that a vehicle with a lone occupant had left the road and struck a tree.
The female driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was traveling north on Belvidere Road when she lost control and went off the road.