TOWN OF LA PRAIRIE - A woman has died following a single-vehicle crash at around 3 p.m. in the area of South Van Allen Road just north of East Maple Lane in La Prairie Township, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
When emergency personnel arrived on scene, first responders found an SUV on fire and the unidentified woman was in the driver's seat, the sheriff's office said.
The initial investigation appears to show the SUV was southbound on South Van Allen Road approaching East Maple Lane. The vehicle left the roadway and entered the east ditch continuing away from the road. The SUV collided with a tree in the ditch line and as a result of the crash the SUV started on fire, the release said.