ROCKTON - Two men were killed and a third was injured in a traffic crash on Interstate 90 near Rockton Saturday.
A 28-year-old man from Chicago and a 27-year-old man from Rockford died in the crash, according to an Illinois State Patrol news release.
Tyrone Cooper, 26, of Rockford, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to a local hospital.
Initial investigations indicate a tan Dodge Journey was westbound on I-90 around 1:42 a.m. when it left the roadway and hit a light pole on the right side of the road, according to the news release. The driver and the front seat passenger were ejected from the vehicle and landed in the westbound lane.
The investigation is continuing
