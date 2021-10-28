MONROE — Burkina Faso native Issa Conombo is on a mission to one day become a farmer able to provide for his homeland as he is driven by determination and willpower - a journey that's taken him halfway around the world.
He came to the United States in 2016 with the dream of going to college and finding a career that would benefit his family and home country.
After spending years working in an Italian restaurant in Brooklyn and as a taxi driver and Uber driver, Conombo, now 27 years old, knew he needed to start a path towards a career that would benefit him and his loved ones. After researching agricultural schools online, Conombo said he decided on Wisconsin for its unique opportunity to provide experience with crop farming and livestock farming.
“When I did my math, the schools in California and Texas were in bigger cities and were more expensive,” Conombo said. “I decided to move to Wisconsin because I wanted to save money and go to college.”
In August, he started his first semester at Blackhawk Technical College where he’s studying Agriculture, Science and Technology with the hope of one day becoming a farmer with the singular goal of starting a sustainable farm in his home country to combat hunger.
Conombo has first-hand experience with food insecurity, growing up in Burkina Faso where he struggled to find three meals a day.
“Since being a kid, you start to see things going on and you start thinking about it,” Conombo said. “I asked why these things were happening. It was too hard for me to get three meals a day. I went through that. What can I do to avoid all the people going through that.”
Conombo said the food insecurity in Burkina Faso is multifaceted, compounded by drought conditions and the lack of farming infrastructure.
“We need to farm to be able to produce more and feed everyone,” Conombo said. “I was wondering how I can contribute to fighting against hunger so I decided that if I am able to farm, I can feed my family and other people. That’s why I decided to come here to learn how to farm and one day to feed people.”
Coming from a country with an official language of French, but whose 20 million residents speak an additional 59 languages, Conombo said Burkina Faso is a culturally vibrant and diverse place, a place that can’t be summed up in how Africa is depicted in popular culture or through a paragraph in a story.
“I am from a hard-working country,” Conombo said. “There’s so much to say about the culture. It’s very diverse. What makes it a poor country is that we don’t have access to the sea and there are long droughts.”
Common crops grown in Burkina Faso include sorghum, peanuts and corn. Conombo said he wants to learn more about wheat production and how to eventually grow other crops on a larger scale in his homeland.
“Farms, the way they operate back home, is way different than the way they do here,” Conombo said. “They are still planting with hands and working fields with livestock in the fields, but here we use machines and things like that. So to be more efficient and to produce more, this is how we need to do it.”
Taking classes has Conombo even more determined to achieve his goal.
“Everything I have been learning here is new to me. Everything about farming is new to me,” he said. “I am really excited and I am really more motivated now than ever before. There are a lot of things I didn’t know before and it’s a benefit for me. I will share what I know with other people.”
He’s even taken his learning outside of the classroom thanks to an internship program. Conombo has taken up an internship with Wegmueller Dairy in Monroe with Dan and Ashley Wegmueller. There Conombo is able to get real world experience with how a dairy farm operates and about farm life in general.
“I practice a lot over there,” Conombo said. “I have already learned a lot. I am able to see how a farm operates.”
Dan Wegmueller added, ““Connections like these have the ability to heal the world, one conversation at a time. What better way to connect with one another than through agriculture and education? To feed the world is to heal the world.”
Agriculture instructor Dusty Williams said Conombo’s perspective has been a valuable asset to classes this semester.
“Issa is a pleasure to have in class and adds an incredible perspective to our discussions about agriculture,” Williams said. “It’s fascinating learning about the similarities and differences of our industry halfway around the world. I’m honored that Issa chose BTC and I look forward to learning more about African agriculture and his experiences.”
Conombo uses each new day as an opportunity to keep learning, and the passion in his eye and conviction in his voice is infectious.
“Farming in general every single day is something different,” he added. “I am always learning to be better. I want to learn and I like to do better than the day before last.”
As the only of 10 children to visit the U.S, Conombo has made intense sacrifices to work towards his ultimate goal.
Burkina Faso is five hours ahead of Wisconsin, so he makes time to chat with his family on the weekends with plans to return home in December for a visit.
“My dad is always giving me his blessing even though he never went to school,” Conombo said. “He always told me to get an education and to work hard and save money because the jobs I had in New York had no future for me. Right now I am focus on school, but my family understands I am learning a skill.”