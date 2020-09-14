While a bountiful fall harvest is predicted, the best scenario is for area farmers to break even this year.
Although market prices have come up a little bit, they are still below the five-year average.
“We had timely rains, and we should have really good yields for corn and soybeans,” Rock County UW Extension Agent Nick Baker said. “Things are looking good for the fall harvest.”
The only concern was some hail damage to crops in part of the county a few weeks ago. However, it appears farmers have bounced back from any potential damage. With ample rain last week, sunshine and drying conditions are needed to finish off the growing season.
“I think every farmer would like to see sunny dry days from now until they are done harvesting,” Baker said.
Soybeans will be harvested in the next two to three weeks, and corn within the next five to six weeks.
Market prices are still expected to be depressed, but not quite as low as originally predicted. The United States has had good production for the past four years, which has resulted in carryovers that drive prices down. While there are more global exports needed to increase demand, the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed foreign countries from buying grain.
“In the last crop report, the USDA lowered expected corn and soybean yields. It means prices went up for farmers. It’s a positive for area farmers,” Baker said.
Baker said farmers are starting to plan for next year in hopes of a better year and are working to lock in some early preseason prices for seed and fertilizer.
“Fuel prices are lower, and fertilizer is tied to oil prices,” Baker said.
With harvest season coming soon, Baker said he reminds drivers to be cautious with more farm equipment on the road. While drivers can see the large equipment, it may be more difficult for farmers to see it as they have a lot of blind spots.
“Give them space, and don’t be in a rush to pass them,” Baker said.
It looks like the week will remain dry although a bit cool.
The National Weather Service forecast for the Beloit and Janesville area calls for sunny skies today (Tuesday) with high temperatures in the upper 70s and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with low temperatures in the upper 50s and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday will be sunny with highs around 80. West winds will be at 5 to 15 mph. Wednesday night will bring lows in the lower 50s.
Thursday will be cooler with highs only reaching the upper 60s. Lows Thursday night will be in the mid 40s.
Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Lows Friday night will be in the mid 40s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Lows Saturday night will be in the upper 40s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs around 70.