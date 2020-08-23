BELOIT — Wren Lee Huffman’s family was so eager to meet her, they staked out the lawn outside Beloit Memorial Hospital, waiting for her entry into the world.
The first-born daughter of Timothy “T.J.” and Devin Huffman made her arrival at 3:39 p.m. Aug. 19 and the small crowd of family and friends outside the hospital cheered as the sign reading “It’s A Girl” appeared in the hospital room window.
Because of health precautions put in place at the hospital due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only one visitor is allowed in the case of birthing mothers. So, T.J. was the only person allowed in to see Devin before the birth.
Normally, family members such as new grandparents and siblings can wait in the family waiting room in the Family Care Center. But, in this case, the family of T.J. and Devin Huffman improvised and made a waiting room on the lawn of the hospital.
T.J. said Devin’s water broke on the evening of Aug. 17, and she was admitted to the hospital the morning of Aug. 18. By about 1 p.m., Devin’s mom, Beth Post, was on her way to the hospital from DeKalb, Illinois. Devin’s father, Don Post, also made his way to the hospital once he got the news.
“Her dad spent the night in his car in the parking lot,” T.J. said. “Her mom didn’t leave until Thursday.”
The crowd outside Devin’s hospital room window began to grow, as Devin’s grandmother was the next to arrive. At one point, eight adults and three children were waiting outside for the baby’s arrival.
“Devin’s best friends came with some snacks and some signs. They kind of had a little picnic out on the hospital lawn,” T.J. said.
T.J., who is a firefighter/paramedic with the Beloit Fire Department, and Devin, who is a first grade teacher at Hackett Elementary School in Beloit, did not learn the gender of their first child until she was born. T.J. said it is a family tradition to leave that sort of news as a surprise. So, the couple had made up two signs—one saying “It’s A Boy,” and another saying, “It’s A Girl” so they could share the blessed news with the family gathered outside.
When baby Wren arrived, the “It’s A Girl” sign was placed in the window and the couple did a Zoom chat online to let everyone get a look at the new baby.
“It was really nice. Devin and I felt that we had a lot of support,” T.J. said.
Wren’s arrival actually was a few years in the making. The Huffman’s had tried to have a baby for about a year. They then tried intrauterin insemination treatments, but after two attempts the couple still were childless. They then tried in vitro fertilization and Devin found a unique way to let T.J. know the procedure was a success.
“On Christmas morning, she gave me a shoe box with baby shoes in it,” T.J. recalled.
The Huffmans were scheduled to take their new daughter home on Saturday, Aug. 22 and begin their life as a happy family of three.