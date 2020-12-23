BELOIT — Most years, the Ross family packs into multiple cars and goes for a drive to view lighted displays in the area around Christmas.
But this time around, the family has a sight to behold in their own front yard.
Brian Ross, a Beloit resident, said he encourages community members to drive out and see their elaborate decorations, which are synchronized to eight music tracks by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
“I get a kick out of all the cars just lining up on the road and continuing to drive by,” Ross said. “It’s nice to know that people enjoy it.”
Community members are invited to drive by and see the lights any day of the week, at 616 E. Baldwin Woods Rd. after 5 p.m. The lights are turned off roughly around 9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 p.m. on weekends.
The Ross family light display will stay up until around Jan. 1, 2021, he said.
He also set up a Facebook page, titled “Christmas Lights on Baldwin Woods.”
Ross is a father to 10 children—six daughters and four sons—ranging from ages eight to 20 who helped set up the lights at home.
Ross said he enjoys decorating the house for various holidays, including Christmas and Halloween, and it offers a chance to spend quality time with his family.
“It feels really good,” Ross said. “That’s just something that they say, ‘hey, we’ll do this,’ even though dad has gone crazy and blown it totally out of proportion.”
Growing up, Ross would help his own father put up Christmas lights at home, making his own recent experience even more special.
This is the first time Ross has attempted a lighted display of this scale, however. And he plans to continue doing so in the future.
His inspiration came from the TV show, “The Great Christmas Light fight,” and his at-home display kept expanding as new ideas came to mind.
More than 10,000 individual light bulbs are scattered across the yard and over the house, Ross said.
He ordered light controllers online through Light-O-Rama and used what feels like a mile’s worth of extension cords.
A family friend also helped build cutouts of holiday characters, including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, The Grinch, Santa Claus and many more.
All told, the entire process took several weeks.
Ross said he is a general contractor by trade and had the stools and the “know-how” to put his own display together. The challenge was putting in the time to create it.
Neighbors on the block have appreciated the display as well.
“They enjoy seeing it’s come together,” Ross said. “This year was rather involved as far as the process for setting everything up, this year was a huge undertaking.”
The collection is still growing by the day, too, as new cutouts are built. Ross said he’s already planning ahead for next year’s display.
Ross said his friend went “above and beyond” to help make his family’s Christmas special while also sharing holiday cheer with others.
In the midst of COVID-19, Ross said he is happy to be able to offer a safe and fun place for community members to go view lights on their own terms in lieu of larger gatherings.
Ross said he enjoys meeting families who come through, including one lady who stops by every day with her son after picking him up from daycare.
“It’s nice to hear people’s stories,” Ross said.
He added there is much mutual appreciation and gratitude going around, which motivates him even more.
“Hey, you did it,” Ross recalled telling himself once this year’s project was complete.
“More or less, I started doing it for my kids, and it’s just grown into what it has for everyone else to have something to see and do,” Ross said.
He said it was a great feeling of accomplishment, mixed with some surprise.
“For me, that it turned out that way that it has, that’s crazy,” Ross said.