Royce school
Royce Elementary School will be renovated by Family Services in Beloit. This building will be used as a homeless facility and childcare center.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT—Family Services is inviting community members to bring any questions they have about a planned homeless facility at the former Royce Elementary School to a meeting planned for Saturday.

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Family Services invites the public to 825 Liberty Ave. to ask any questions about the proposed homeless facility.

