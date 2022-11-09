BELOIT—Family Services is inviting community members to bring any questions they have about a planned homeless facility at the former Royce Elementary School to a meeting planned for Saturday.
At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Family Services invites the public to 825 Liberty Ave. to ask any questions about the proposed homeless facility.
“We intend to be available for 90 minutes or so,” said John Pfleiderer, Executive Director Family Services. “We invite residents to contact us directly with questions/concerns and, to date, we have not had any comments.”
Family services can be reached at 608-365-1244.
This is the second event Family Services has hosted regarding the upcoming project.
On Sept 27, Family Services invited the Beloit City Council and city department heads to a presentation.
“The September meeting was much more structured than this one,” Pfleiderer said. “On Saturday, we will be responding to questions rather than offering a formal update presentation.”
This event focuses more on the neighborhood surrounding the Royce Elementary School.
“We’ve specifically invited the immediate neighborhood as we will be answering/responding to questions about the project’s possible impact on the neighborhood,” Pfleiderer said. “Anyone is welcome to come and this will be an informal event.”
The City of Beloit announced in a public notice that a city council quorum may be present, but no official business will take place.
Milestones that have taken place, since the Sept. 27 presentation including:
Architectural designs have progressed primarily in the number of bedrooms per unit.
The Beloit Plan Commission voted unanimously in favor of the zoning/city plan changes needed for the project.
The project is on the Human Services Board’s agenda for a resolution to release County ARPA funding for the project..
Family Services plans to have initial discussions with the Stateline Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin for establishing project specific endowments to help ensure project sustainability.
Pfleiderer said Family Services wants to ensure that the project does not dishonor the building’s history.
“When Royce School closed the neighborhood lost more than just a school—it lost a tangible manifestation of a community’s commitment to empowering children to succeed in an increasingly complex and unsettling world,” Pfleiderer said. “This project does not replace the work the teachers, parents, and neighbors did to improve the lives of children, but it does carry on the belief that we should commit to doing what we can to ensure that all children thrive.”