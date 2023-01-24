BELOIT- The former Royce School has been purchased by Family Services as part of a plan to establish a transitional living facility for homeless families.
In 2022, Family Service made an agreement with Matt Finnegan, the owner of the building at 825 Liberty Ave. Plans were to use the building as a transitional living center, according to John Pfleiderer, executive director of Family Services.
“Our purchase offer expired at the end of 2022. As a practical matter, it was contingent upon zoning changes specific to our intended use. As the zoning changes were executed, we were able to purchase the building before the end of the year,” Pfleiderer said.
On Jan. 16 it was announced that Family Services purchased the property for $110,000.
“The Board of Directors of Family Services authorized the use of reserve agency funds for the purchase of this property,” said Kelsey Hood-Christenson, sirector of Survivor Empowerment at Family Services. “We did work very closely with the previous owner in making this happen and we are fortunate the previous owner was just as dedicated to making sure this purchase could happen to bring these services to Rock County.”
Family Services plans to renovate the building into a transitional living center that would include 17 units for families and a childcare facility.
The center will be called Next Steps TLP (Transitional Living Project).
Rock County has committed $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the construction project and the organization is currently pursuing ARPA funding through the City of Beloit.
Beloit has allocated $2 million to go towards transnational living projects. The application process for the ARPA funding still needs to be finalized by the Beloit City Council.
“Our understanding is that construction supply costs are ‘settling down,’ however, we do not have a final cost, but are anticipating construction and furnishing costs close to $6 million,” Pfleiderer said.
Family Services anticipates the project will be compete in early 2024, according to Hood-Christenson
“2023 will be a very busy year for the Next Steps TLP,” Hood-Christenson said. “We are in the process of finalizing the architectural plans with Angus Young with hopes that construction could begin sometime in the spring. We will also focus this year in finalizing programming to ensure we bring quality childcare, residential and supportive services to participants in this project. We are also going to continue engaging the community with this project and encourage anyone interested in ongoing updates to contact us.”
In addition to the purchase of the building, internal discussions have been taking place regarding staffing of the transitional living center.
“We are looking into adding a part-time health advocate to work with participating families,” Pfleiderer said.