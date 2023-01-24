Royce school
Royce Elementary School will be renovated by Family Services in Beloit. This building will be used as a homeless facility and childcare center.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT- The former Royce School has been purchased by Family Services as part of a plan to establish a transitional living facility for homeless families.

In 2022, Family Service made an agreement with Matt Finnegan, the owner of the building at 825 Liberty Ave. Plans were to use the building as a transitional living center, according to John Pfleiderer, executive director of Family Services.

