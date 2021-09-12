ROSCOE— With pleasant weather and friends and neighbors eager to reunite after a long pandemic year, the 51st Annual Fall Festival attracted big crowds this weekend at Leland Park.
“Last night was the biggest crowd I have ever seen,” said Roscoe Lions Club Secretary Gladys Hibbard about Saturday. “It was packed. All the food vendors were happy.”
Hibbard and Treasurer JeannieAnn Parma were keeping an eye on the festival Saturday afternoon and were glad to see it teeming with people. The festival kicked off Friday night and featured Bingo, bands, an exhibitor tent, lots of food and rides, a parade on Sunday and lots of other activities in between including flu shots offered by Costco.
In addition to the typical carnival food, the weekend featured plenty of stick-to-your-ribs delights. The Roscoe United Methodist men hosted breakfast at Leland Park and the Lions Café offered hamburgers, hotdogs, pork chop sandwiches and chips daily in addition to a creamed chicken on a biscuit dinner on Friday, a ham dinner on Saturday and pork chop dinner on Sunday.
The big event was being manned by a loyal crew of nine volunteers and 13 Lions Club members. Hibbard said special attention is given to promoting local businesses, vendors and sponsors.
Parma, a four-year member of the Lions Club, said she’s been coming to the festival for years, appreciating how close to home it was and that there was no admission fee for families.
“You can come down and catch up with friends and neighbors,” Parma said. “It’s almost like a family reunion.”
The festival is the biggest fundraiser for the club and monies raised are used to give scholarships to Hononegah High School students and organizations supporting cancer and juvenile diabetes research and other charities.
Mom Sarah Harrison brought her two kids, Elliott Cell and Natalie Wessar to the event along with her mom Shelley Pinkston on Saturday afternoon.
“We come every year, we love it,” Harrison said. “I’m kind of here for the games.”
Her mom Pinkston said she’s been coming for more than 20 years, bringing her daughter Sarah when she was little. They said it was a great time, especially since little Natalie was going to turn 8 years old the next day.
“We will be back for the parade in the morning,” Pinkston said.
“It’s fun,” Natalie added.
Eric McCord brought his little son Allen McCord, 3-and-a-half years old, to the big event. The two were sharing a quite lengthy corn dog together at a picnic table. Dad said they went on all the rides and had a pretzel before their feast.
“We come every year we can,” McCord said.
McCord said he liked how the festival isn’t quite so busy as the fair and has more little kid rides.
“It’s small, close to home and we can ride all the rides,” McCord said.