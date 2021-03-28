SOUTH BELOIT — After a semi-truck crashed into a United States Postal Service (USPS) mail vehicle on March 11, family members of the mail carrier who was injured are coming together asking for community support and traffic safety upgrades in the area of Willowbrook and Prairie Hill roads.
Patty Woody, who is the sister of the mail carrier who was severely injured, has launched a Change.org petition to add a traffic signal at the intersection that is currently a four-way stop.
“As my sister is recovering from a tragic accident we need to prevent this from happening again to one of our own or worse a school bus full of innocent children,” Woody said on the petition’s summary page.
At around 9:30 a.m. on March 11, the semi-truck struck the mail vehicle after running a stop sign at the intersection. The mail carrier was transported with serious injuries to Mercyhealth Javon Bae Hospital in Rockford. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department issued a citation to the semi-truck driver for disobeying a stop sign.
Woody said her sister, Lucretia, was in the intensive care unit (ICU) for multiple days and had multiple broken bones along with severe internal injuries.
Lucretia’s sister-in-law, Rana Wood, started a Give In Kind support page that allows people to make donations. Anything from words of encouragement and gift cards from local restaurants to gift cards to Door Dash, Hello Fresh, Meijer, Schnucks and Walmart are accepted.
“Lucretia has a long recovery ahead so any way to make things easier for her husband, daughter and family during this time would be wonderful,” Wood wrote.
The intersection is split jurisdiction between the City of South Beloit maintaining Willowbrook Road and Winnebago County maintaining Prairie Hill Road, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. City officials could not be reached for comment regarding whether a safety review of the intersection would take place following the crash.
To sign the petition, visit bit.ly/2QAaBFY and to make a donation, visit bit.ly/2NOsm3b