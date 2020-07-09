BELOIT - A family of four is being assisted by the American Red Cross after a fire at a duplex in the 1600 block of Sherman Avenue on Wednesday.
The fire was reported at about 3:25 p.m. The fire was limited to one unit in the duplex and crews found kitchen cabinets above the stove were on fire. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported. No damage estimate was available.
The American Red Cross is assisting two adults and two children, including a 7-month-old child, with temporary housing and basic needs.
The South Beloit Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.