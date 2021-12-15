TOWN OF BELOIT—The loved ones of those killed and injured in the Town of Beloit Dec. 9 shooting that left a 17-year-old dead and five others injured are speaking out against the violence, and urging the community to come together in the wake of the tragedy.
Byron D. Broomfield Jr., of Rockford, died following the shooting, which occurred in a detached garage on a property in the 1900 block of Porter Avenue following a conflict between multiple individuals. The shooting that killed Byron Broomfield also resulted in five others being injured by gunfire, two of whom were critically injured.
Broomfield’s grandmother, Cassandra Broomfield, said she and her eldest grandson “had a close bond,” describing him as a “quiet-type of person.”
“He called me and I talked to him about things in his life and getting his life back on track,” Broomfield said.
Originally born in Janesville, Byron Broomfield later moved to Rockford, but maintained close ties with people in Beloit, such as family members and friends who still lived there.
One of the steps in getting his life back on track was attending school at a Rockford-area charter school, but Byron Broomfield was shot just a day before his first day of orientation at the school, she said.
“He was a good kid with a good heart and I hate that this happened to him,” Broomfield said.
In a call to all in Beloit, Broomfield urged families to support their loved ones, especially younger children, while urging those with information about the shooting to come forward as few details from the shooting remain known.
“There are still guns on the streets,” Broomfield said. “We want this to stop. Retaliation isn’t the answer—that just means more hearts hurting more families broken. Speak up if you know what happened. Tell the police so we can stop this and we can go back and help solve all the unsolved murders in Beloit.”
Speaking directly to those who perpetrated the shooting, Broomfield added, “Wherever you are, you should think and look at what you have done and the people you have hurt and bringing your community down and the community is grieving. There’s a ripple effect. Stop. If you know something, say something so we can stop the violence.”
One of the two people critically injured in the shooting was also related to Byron Broomfield, according to family members.
Tomeka Brooks, the mother of 23-year-old Beloit native Johnathan Brooks, said he was shot 11 times at point-blank range. Her son was airlifted to a UW Health University Hospital in Madison before being transported to the Rock County Jail on a probation hold.
Tomeka Brooks said her son had told her he had not received adequate pain medication for his injuries and had other issues while being held at the jail, including being in a cold room without additional blankets.
“He is in a wheelchair and is in critical condition,” Tomeka Brooks said. “They’ve treated him like a criminal.”
In response, Rock County Sheriff’s Office Commander Erik Chellevold said the attending physician at the jail and nursing staff have been in contact with the UW hospital team and believe Johnathan Brooks was receiving “adequate care” and receiving “more blankets than normal.”
Nursing staff are present at the jail 24 hours a day, with one to two nurses on staff at the jail depending on the shift, Chellevold said.
“Mr. Brooks was only released to us based on a determination by the hospital that he was able to be transferred to our facility,” Chellevold said. “We would never remove someone from a hospital setting without authorization because we don’t have the ability to care for someone who is in critical condition.”
No details regarding the probation hold have been released.
Tomeka Brooks said her son and Byron Broomfield were close.
“He would call him and he looked up to him,” Tomeka Brooks said. “They all grew up together really tight.”
Tomeka Brooks said her son was struggling with the loss of his younger cousin while being in pain from recovering from his injuries.
Both she and Cassandra Broomfield said the Beloit community needed to support young people.
“We need to find productive things for these kids to do,” Tomeka Brooks said. “We had things to do in Beloit when I was a kid. We had places to go. We need that for them now so they aren’t smoking drugs and messing with guns. It’s going to take the whole community to make that happen.”