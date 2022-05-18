BELOIT—Law enforcement officer are not just men and women with guns who chase bad guys. They are little league coaches, scout leaders and dance team instructors. They are part of every community across the nation.
That was the message delivered Wednesday during the Rock County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony held at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion at Riverside Park.
Speaker each stressed the sacrifice and determination officers exhibit day to day, but they also pointed to their humanity. They noted officers have wives, husbands, sons and daughter, who also at times must make sacrifices.
Sgt. Jamie Linder of the Beloit Police Department noted there were 619 law enforcement officer deaths in the United States in 2021—five were in Wisconsin. Sixty-two of the officer deaths were due to gunfire; 22 were due to heart attacks; 24 were due to automobile crashes; and 440 were due to COVID-19 complications.
Linder also noted officers also have fallen to suicide, and that is where a strong support system is needed.
“Take care of your own. Take care of yourself,” she said to the officers at the ceremony.
Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said law enforcement works best when there is a partnership between officers and the community they serve. He said he goes by the ABC rules of community law enforcement. “A” stands for accountability. He said it is the duty of officers to be accountable for their actions and the community must stand up and make law enforcement accountable. “B” stands for boundaries. Again, it is up to the community and officers to set the boundaries and make sure they are not crossed. “C” is for consequences, which every law enforcement agency must recognize and respect.
Area law enforcement officers who had passed away were recognized during a flower and roll call ceremony. Beloit officers honored included Dan Daly, who died at the age of 48 on Nov. 15, 2021 due to complications from COVID-19. Also honored was Pete Larsen, who was shot while responding to a kidnapping report on Jan. 4, 1985. The injuries left him in a comatose state until he passed away on Nov. 15, 1998 at the age of 51. Also honored was Frederick Samp who was shot in 1935 while trying to apprehend two suspects. He died at the age of 42.
Two other area law enforcement officers were honored during the ceremony—Rock County Sheriff’s Deputy Bradley Kaderly who died at age 39 on Nov. 11, 2021, and Milton Police Department Lieutenant John Conger, who died in October of 2013 at the age of 43.
Marc Perry, executive director of Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties, was the featured speaker for the ceremony, and he said when he was asked to speak, he felt he wasn’t qualified.
“I am not in law enforcement and I am not from a law enforcement family,” he said, noting he felt he would not be able to sufficiently express the sacrifices officers and their families endure.
But he did talk about what he felt he had in common with officers.
“My mother always talked about giving back. Service above self, she would always say,” Perry recalled.
He said communities must come together and stop looking at each other as adversaries.
“We dehumanize each other at every turn. We turn a blind eye to the plight of others,” he said. “We have to come together as one people—as one community.”