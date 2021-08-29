BELOIT—Those who like to sip and stroll will be able to sample a variety of delicious new drinks at the Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Fall Wine Walk set for Oct. 9.
“Taste a variety of wines at a multitude of venues,” said DBA Executive Director Shauna El-Amin.
It’s $30 for a regular ticket, and $60 for a VIP ticket. All participants must be age 21 or older.
General registration includes a commemorative wine glass and 2 ounce sips at 10 venues of one’s choice. It’s limited to 450 tickets. Check in will be at the Downtown Beloit Association office at 557 E. Grand Ave.
VIP registration includes VIP treatment at a to-be-determined location with hot appetizers, demonstrations, swag bag, stainless steel wine tumbler, and raffle chances to win a $50 Downtown Beloit gift card. It’s limited to 50 tickets. Registration will start at 1 p.m. at a to-be-determined location with the wine pairing presentation starting at 1:30 p.m. and drawings at 1:50 p.m.
Early registration will be available Oct. 6- 8 from 9 a.m.—5 p.m. at the DBA, 557 E. Grand Ave.
El-Amin said up to 20 businesses will be participating. The DBA has a fall and spring wine walk.
“It’s just for fun and getting people into the businesses and for bringing people downtown to have a great day and to kick off fall,” El-Amin said. “We are selling 450 tickets and they are guaranteed to sell out very quickly.”
El-Amin said the event attracts Beloiters and those from the surrounding communities. It’s an attractive option for bachelorette parties and girlfriend getaway weekends.
“The businesses usually have sales and discounts,” El-Amin said.
Although businesses in non-COVID years typically have appetizers, they won’t due to the pandemic.
“We will give a pre-packaged goody bag to all attendees including a bottle of water and some snacks,” El-Amin said.
El-Amin said the DBA is planning for the rest of its 2021 events including the Halloween parade and party, Winter Farmers Market, Grand Lighted parade and Holidazzle. Oktoberfest will be Sept. 17.
“There is still so much to do in downtown Beloit for the rest of the year,” El-Amin said. “Our new motto is going to be ‘at least one event happens in downtown Beloit every week.’”