Fall Praire Harvest Day

Children helped make Rockton a little bit greener as part of a past Fall Prairie Harvest Day. The Natural Land Institute will be hosting the event again this year on Oct. 1. Volunteers are asked to collect seeds within the Nygren Wetland Preserve at 2190 W. Rockton Road.

 Photo provided by Jill Kennay

ROCKTON—Green thumbs are invited to brighten the community as well as have a fun afternoon on Saturday.

Natural Land Institute, a nonprofit organization in Rockford, will be hosting their annual Fall Prairie Harvest Day and are asking for volunteers around the community.