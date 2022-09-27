Children helped make Rockton a little bit greener as part of a past Fall Prairie Harvest Day. The Natural Land Institute will be hosting the event again this year on Oct. 1. Volunteers are asked to collect seeds within the Nygren Wetland Preserve at 2190 W. Rockton Road.
“Families or individuals can come any time and work as long as they want until noon,” said Jill Kennay, Assistant Director for the Natural Land Institute. “We have been hosting this event for 15 years. RSVPs are not required, but we encourage people to do so.”
Children and adults alike are invited to participate. Groups from churches, service groups, as well as 4-H Clubs, boy scout and girl scout troops have participated in the past and are invited back this year.
There have been an estimated 75 participants that come out every year, Kennay said.
Natural Land Institute staff will be guiding children and participants throughout the morning. Snacks and water will be provided for all participants to insure everyone is staying hydrated. It is recommended volunteers dress for the weather and keep an eye on the temperature.
The seeds will be able to populate areas that have been struggling with plant life and will help restore some of the area to its former glory.
“The seeds will be used towards restoration projects at Burr Oak Valley Preserve, Keefer Nature Reserve, Nieman Marsh and Lost Flora Fen on Raccoon Creek,” Kennay explained.
The organization itself has been around for 63 years and is one of the oldest private conservation groups in the Midwest, according to Natural Land Institute’s website.
Natural Land Institute’s next event will take place on Oct. 5 in Rockton. The organization will be working on restoring the Nygren Wetland Preserve from 9 am—3 pm.
Tasks will include helping in the greenhouse and removal of invasive species of plants in the area.