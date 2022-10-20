SOUTH BELOIT- The Nature at the Confluence is collaborating with local organizations to host an event that has something for everyone including crafts, demonstrations and activities.
Nature at the Confluence will host the second annual Fall Family Day from 10 a.m.—1 p.m. on Saturday at 306 Dickop St., South Beloit.
“We had a Fall Family Day last year and it was well attended, so we wanted to offer another family friendly event to cap off the fall,” said Julie Uram, Executive Director at Nature at the Confluence. “We will likely repeat this event again next year, and we appreciate feedback from the community on what they would like to see offered.”
The South Beloit Public Library, Welty Environmental Center and the Owls Roost Farm will be collaborating with the confluence to put on the event.
“We know that as a community, we are stronger when we work together. It felt natural to ask local organizations with a similar mission to host an activity and make the event full of learning opportunities for all ages,” Uram said.
The South Beloit Public Library will be hosting a storytime from 10:30—11 a.m. at the confluence.
Brenda Weinberg, Library Director, will be reading three books at the event: “The Very Last Leaf” by Stef Wade, “Sophie’s Squash” by Pat Zietlow Miller and Anne Wilsdorf, and “We’re Going on a Pumpkin Hunt” by Mary Hogan Wilcox.
Melissa Weidman, Assistant Director at the library, also will have three fall-themed sensory bins for the children to explore and search through for various items to discover.
“”The Very Last Leaf” was selected because the leaf in question is a cottonwood tree leaf, a tree prominent on the confluence property,” Weinberg said. “”Sophie’s Squash” was chosen on a recommendation from a library patron whose class enjoyed the book immensely. “We’re Going on a Pumpkin Hunt” was selected for the interactive elements the story lends to itself.”
The South Beloit Public Library has partnered with the confluence in the past.
“Most recently, we partnered with the confluence to present various storytimes this past summer and helped plan the 2022 South Beloit Community Tree Lighting Ceremony,” Weinberg said.
Welty Environmental Center will offer a fun activity to the children.
Children will have the opportunity to build their own pressed plant journal with assistance from Welty Environmental Center staff.
“Participates will have the chance to collect a few plants and we’ll try our best to identify them,” said Aaron Wilson, Welty’s Program Director.” We’ll then mount them on paper to press between sheets of cardboard.”
The third organization, Owls Roost Farm will teach people a new skill and teach participants about mushroom cultivation.
“I’ll be doing a hands-on demonstration of how logs are inoculated with comb tooth mushroom spawn,” said Allyson Rosemore, founder of Owl’s Roost Farm. ”We use a drill to make holes in the logs. Then we will use a special hand tool to put the spawn in the hole. Finally we will cover the holes with melted wax, which makes it harder for other fungi to colonize the logs.”
Families are encouraged to interact, look and ask questions during the demonstration.
“Since most folks are new to learning about how mushrooms grow I also expect to answer all sorts of questions as they come up,” Rosemore said.
This is the first time Rosemore has been a part of a public event with Nature at the Confluence.
“Coming together to celebrate nature and the changing seasons as a community is an important and lovely practice across so many cultures historically and contemporarily,” Rosemore explained. “It’s also a chance to build energy in the community for the necessary work of healing the land as well as our relationships to it and to each other. That work is ongoing at Nature at the Confluence and I think events like this are a great way to get more of the community involved.”