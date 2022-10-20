Fall Family Day

Fall Family Day is returning to Nature at the Confluence in South Beloit. The event will run from 10 a.m.—1 p.m. on Saturday. Families will enjoy a day of learning and adventure.

 Photo by Therese Oldenburg

SOUTH BELOIT- The Nature at the Confluence is collaborating with local organizations to host an event that has something for everyone including crafts, demonstrations and activities.

Nature at the Confluence will host the second annual Fall Family Day from 10 a.m.—1 p.m. on Saturday at 306 Dickop St., South Beloit.