ROSCOE – The annual fall festival in Roscoe will not be held this year due to COVID-19, according to the Roscoe Lions Club.
The Lions Club posted the festival cancellation on Facebook saying the group would “be back stronger in 2021.”
“"The Roscoe Lions appreciates our sponsors, supporters, community and everyone who attends the Festival and Parade. We want to thank each of you for your continuous support. We encourage everyone to support our local businesses and community,” the statement reads.
The event is the club’s largest fundraiser and this year would have marked 50 years for the festival.
