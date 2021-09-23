There are multiple events and attractions in the Stateline Area to enjoy in the fall season. The following are but a few:
- Downtown Beloit Farmers Market—9 a.m.—noon each Saturday in downtown Beloit. Only a few weeks remain for the outdoor market, with the final day for the outdoor market being Oct. 30. Vendors set up on State Street and Grand Avenue selling fresh produce, honey, sunflowers, and many other items. The indoor market is held 9 a.m.—noon each Saturday from November through April.
- Downtown Beloit Association Fall Wine Walk—2—6 p.m. Oct. 10. Participates can sample many different wines at multiple venues. Registration includes a commemorative etched wine glass. Registration is limited. For information, visit the website at http://downtownbeloit.com.
- Apple Hut—open 8 a.m.—5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 1718 W. Walters Road, Beloit. The business offers a variety of apples as well as fresh baked goods such as donuts, pies, turnovers. The Apple Hut also offers pumpkins, squash and mums.
- Skelly’s Farm Market—open 9 a.m.—6 p.m. daily until after Halloween at 2713 S. Hayner Road, Janesville. The farm offers fresh baked donuts, fresh produce, wagon rides and two corn mazes.
- H & H Pumpkin Patch—open 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 11152 E. Six Corners Road, Whitewater. Pumpkins, hay rides, petting zoo, corn maze and more.
- Northern Illinois Fear Fest—open 7—11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 7—10 p.m. Sunday from Oct. 1 through 31 at 6512 Manchester Road, South Beloit. Three attractions including the Haunted Barn, the Haunted Hayride and the Creepy Carnival.