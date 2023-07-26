Fairest of the Fair

Bella Ruosch of Janesville was named Fairest of the Fair at the Rock County 4-H Fair on Wednesday.

 Photo by Sophie Teubert

JANESVILLE — Hours after Bella Ruosch was named the Rock County 4-H Fairest of the Fair, she was looking back with gratitude — and looking ahead to her role in the coming year.

It’s the culmination of a decade’s worth of work, after Ruosch joined 4-H at 8 years old.

  