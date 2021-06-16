BELOIT—Fairbanks Morse Engine (FME), a division of Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), shipped two main propulsion diesel engines for the U.S. Naval Ship Earl Warren (T-AO 207) on June 13.
These are the fifth and sixth engines Fairbanks Morse Engine has made for the T-AO program. The USNS Earl Warren is a fleet replenishment oiler for the U.S. Navy.
The engines are traveling from Beloit to FME’s customer National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) in San Diego, California via railroad. Upon arrival, they will be installed in the hull of the ship.
The engines feature common rail (CR) technology, which provides an advanced control system to deliver precise amounts of fuel throughout all engine operations. Common Rail technology can be used on engines for both propulsion and auxiliary applications and provides improved engine performance, increased fuel efficiency, reduced engine noise, and lower emission levels in comparison to their mechanically injected counterparts. Fairbanks Morse Engine manufactures the largest diesel engines available in North or South America. Engines like this four-stroke diesel are the heart of any medium or large ship.
Photos of the engine being prepped and shipped out are available here.
Fairbanks Morse Engine (FME) manufactures, procures, assembles, and distributes heavy-duty, medium-speed reciprocating engines under the Fairbanks Morse and ALCO brand names.
FME is a division of Fairbanks Morse Defense, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment and a leading provider of reliable marine power solutions.
To learn more about FME, visit www.fairbanksmorse.com.