Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) provided this artist's rendition of the nForcer FM 175D engine. This is a new engine FMD will start to manufacture in the next few years and will power unmanned ships for the US Navy. 

 Photo provided by Fairbanks Morse Defense

BELOIT- Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) will be producing a new engine that can power unmanned ships for the US Navy.

“We will be the only company in the United States manufacturing the nForcer FM 175D engine,” said Mike Clark, Chief Operating Officer at FMD.

