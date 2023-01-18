Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) provided this artist's rendition of the nForcer FM 175D engine. This is a new engine FMD will start to manufacture in the next few years and will power unmanned ships for the US Navy.
BELOIT- Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) will be producing a new engine that can power unmanned ships for the US Navy.
“We will be the only company in the United States manufacturing the nForcer FM 175D engine,” said Mike Clark, Chief Operating Officer at FMD.
The nForcer MD 175D is a brand new engine type for smaller ships that will be able to operate unmanned or with a limited crew.
The engine will include either 12, 16 or 20 cylinders and includes a 175-millimeter bore for mechanical or electric propulsion for onboard power generation, according to FMD’s press release.
“In order to keep the number of ships in service that the Navy requires, they have been shifting to having unmanned or limited crew ships, similar to unmanned drones,” said George Whittier, FMD CEO.
The engines will be smaller than the engines for medium to large ships that FMD is accustomed to making.
“People are used to seeing our engines shipped out on train cars,” Whittier said. “The nForcer FM 175D engines will be able to be transported by truck.”
At time of publication it is still very early in the process and it is unknown how the new project will affect the manufacturing facility in Beloit.
“At this time we are unsure at what facility the engine will be built or if it will be shared amongst multiple facilities,” Clark told the Beloit Daily News. “It is unclear how many jobs this will create at this stage.”
The engine type is slated to start production in the next two years, Clark said.
“The newer engines will take about 25% less time to complete compared to the engines we are accustomed to making,” Whittier said.
FMD currently manufactures 20 medium to large engines a year and expects to create 20 nForcer FM 175D engines a year, once production begins, Clark said.
“The smaller high-speed engines are where the market is going and smaller ships are in demand,” Whittier said. “We want to be able to have a product in that market and we don’t want to miss it.”
Although the engine is smaller, FMD wants to clarify that the engines are still tested and given the same amount of care as other engines.
“The power and density ratio for the nForcer FM 175D engine will be the best in class for the market today,” Clark said. “It is truly the best in class maritime technology in the world.”
From 2020-2022 FMD made nine separate acquisitions that expanded the type of projects, ship parts and products they can provide to the United States Navy.
The most recent acquisition was Research Tool & Die in Los Angeles, California. This acquisition that was announced in June of 2022, allowed FMD to provide electrical mounts and hardware.