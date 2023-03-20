Fairbanks Morse Defense
Buy Now

Fairbanks Morse Defense in Beloit.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT — Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) has been awarded a contract by Austal USA for a portfolio of equipment to support the construction of WMSM-919, the U.S. Coast Guard’s next Heritage-class Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC).

The portfolio includes systems from the company’s multiple brands, reinforcing FMD’s position as a single-source defense contractor capable of providing fully integrated solutions for maritime defense.

Tags

Recommended for you