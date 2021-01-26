BELOIT—Fairbanks Morse was awarded a six-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG).
The agreement, worth approximately $53 million, enables Fairbanks Morse to maximize and improve engine lifecycle support for the USCG’s 270-foot WMEC Famous Class Cutters.
As part of the USCG 270-foot WMEC Service Life Extension Program (SLEP), Fairbanks Morse was awarded this contract to provide services, personnel, facilities, expertise, technological information, special tools, supplies and incidental materials necessary to ensure the longevity of the fleet’s 18-cylinder FM 251F engines. The contract also includes delivery and installation of new engines, spare parts and nonrecurring engineering work.
“Fairbanks Morse has been a trusted engine and service provider to the U.S. Coast Guard for many decades, and it’s an immense honor to be selected to provide engines and services for its vessels,” said Fairbanks Morse CEO George Whittier. “We are fully committed to supporting our country’s national defense by delivering reliable products and quality service that facilitate mission-critical operations.”
The U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy have turned to Fairbanks Morse for over 70 years to provide quality diesel engines for marine propulsion and ship service systems. Today, Fairbanks Morse engines are installed on approximately 80% of U.S. Navy ships with a medium speed power application.
Fairbanks Morse has been the original equipment manufacturer of its engines for over 125 years. It is the principal supplier of diesel engines to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and the Canadian Coast Guard with 100% of manufacturing is conducted in its U.S. based facility in Beloit.