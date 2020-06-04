BELOIT—Fairbanks Morse has completed building and testing two main propulsion diesel engines (MPDE) for the U.S. Coast Guard’s offshore patrol cutter (OPC) #1.
Fairbanks Morse was awarded contracts by the prime contractor, Eastern Shipbuilding Group, to build the two MPDE engines for both the OPC #1 and OPC #2.
“We are incredibly pleased to have successfully completed testing for our OPC engine,” said Fairbanks Morse CEO George Whittier. “We are particularly proud to work with Eastern Shipbuilding and support them in their successful build of the first new generation of patrol cutter. Together we are proud to do our part in helping the U.S. Coast Guard keep our borders safe.”
These engines will be delivered to Eastern Shipbuilding Group in Panama City, Florida. The first OPC engine has been built and was delivered in January. Fairbanks Morse has completed testing on the PTO engine, which is expected to be delivered to Eastern Shipbuilding Group this month.
The OPC is designed to conduct missions in support of the nation’s maritime security and border protection.
The OPC will provide a capability bridge between the national security cutter (NSC), which patrols the open ocean in the most demanding maritime environments, and the fast response cutter (FRC), which serves closer to shore. The OPCs conduct missions including law enforcement, drug and migrant interdiction, search and rescue, and other homeland security and defense operations.
Today, Fairbanks Morse engines are installed on approximately 80% of U.S. Navy ships that have a medium speed power application.
