BELOIT—Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), has acquired Fluid Filtration Specialists LLC (FFS), a leader in flushing and filtration services for marine vessels and other facilities that operate large, highly sophisticated engines and systems.
The acquisition of FFS further expands FMD’s capabilities and service solutions for shipyard, defense, and commercial marine customers, including the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Canadian Coast Guard.
Founded by engineering experts, FFS focuses on proven fluid separation and cleaning systems that were specifically designed to address the maintenance and reliability concerns of heavy equipment used in critical operational systems.
Over the past year, FMD has expanded its capabilities, inventory, and geographic presence with several key acquisitions to become a single-source provider of equipment and services to the marine defense industry. In 2021, FMD acquired Welin Lambie, a military and commercial davit manufacturer; Hunt Valve, a specialty naval valve manufacturer; and in 2020, FMD acquired Ward Leonard, a motor and control solutions provider.
FMD also acquired diesel engine repair and rebuilding service provider BRECO International in November 2020.
Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), based in Beloit, is a leading provider of the highest value equipment for naval defense customers.