JANESVILLE — The Rock County 4-H Fair was a family affair on Wednesday as cousins and siblings showed their animals together and prepared for a day of fun including some new and interactive activities.
The second day of the fair not only lured people out with its wristband special for the carnival rides, but also brought out fans of the swine show and rabbit showmanship.
Mom Pam Wellnitz and her daughters Jayda Wellnitz and Rya Wellnitz of Clinton FFA and the girls’ aunt Sandi Jacobs said it was a bit of a family reunion in the swine barn. Each year the Wellnitz family gather to show their pigs alongside other cousins and friends as a group of around 10 family members come to root them on.
“My family members have fun, and we do it all together,” Jayda Wellnitz said.
The Wellnitz girls are the great grandchildren of Merrill Paynter, Jr., a purebred Yorkshire hog breeder in Clinton.
Rya Wellnitz said she and her sister walk their pigs and wash them daily. Mom Pam Wellnitz said the project has been a great way to teach her daughters responsibility as well as prioritization as they must also juggle their part-time jobs and sports. It’s also a great way to get together with the family.
Nearby in the rabbit barn, 19-year-old Hailey Rowley was showing her brother 10-year-old Tyler Schwender the details of showmanship. This summer of 2021 marked her little brother’s first year in 4-H and her last year.
“Thinking about it makes me cry,” Rowley said.
Rowley, who brought eight rabbits, had passed on the tradition of wearing a black bow tie to her brother and helped him to learn how to handle his six mischievous rabbits.
The siblings, who live in Orfordville, are heavy hitters in 4-H, especially in the Naturespace program. Rowley brought 21 projects including everything from turkey feet and a turkey beard to a bird feeder made from a parmesan cheese can.
“And anything related to fireflies, and ants, we got,” Rowley added.
The Naturespace project accepts journals, posters and other displays relating to the outdoors. A lover of hunting and fishing, Rowley said she plans to become superintendent in the project next year, and might become a rabbit judge in the future.
“In 4-H I’ve met so many new people and developed responsibility, learned teamwork and how to take care of an animal,” Rowley said.
Her little brother had 10 exhibits for his first year in Naturespace, his rabbits and woodworking.
“He’s going to follow in my footsteps,” Rowley said.
Kaelee Deremer of Consolidated 4-H and who lives in Janesville was going to show three rabbits. She said she also had projects in electricity, wood working, photography and archery. In her second year in 4-H she said she’s learned to give her bunnies lots of exercise and handling. She’s also gained some other skills in 4-H Club.
“I like the learning opportunities and the community,” Deremer said.
Abbey Gasser, a 2021 Fair Board Director, said the first day of the fair on Tuesday showed a strong turnout.
“After not having a fair for a year, we had to work through some kinks, but had a lot of people for the first day,” Gasser said.
On Wednesday she said the day kicked off with rabbit showmanship and the swine show to be followed by some new interactive activities such as make-and-take rock painting.
“We have all the supplies. You can pick a rock, paint it and take it home,” Gasser said.
The fair also featured its forest Barn quilt square painting demonstration and a new tractor operated contest where kids drove their machines through a course.
“We also have our normal activities such as the Barnyard Adventure, pig and duck races and the lumberjack show,” she added.
On Wednesday evening a big crowd was expected for the Britins, a Beatles tribute band from Milwaukee, as well as wristband day which provided unlimited carnival rides for $30.