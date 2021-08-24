BELOIT—Families Fighting Addiction is hosting three upcoming events to remember those lost to addiction, to support those who love them and to have a little fun.
The Third Annual Overdose Awareness Walk will be held from 4—7 p.m. on Sunday at the Rock Bar & Grill parking lot, 101 Maple Ave. People will gather in the parking lot around 4 p.m. and then begin the walk at their own pace—crossing the bridge on Maple Avenue and walking along the walking path in Riverside Park where there will be signs with addiction statistics, stories and encouraging words, according to Faces of Addiction Founder Tracy Burtis.
“We will also be carrying banners, and anyone is welcome to bring their own banners that they have made,” Burtis said.
Burtis noted she has small hand fans that say “stop the stigma.”
The event is designed to help remember those who have been lost to addiction and to strengthen community support. The walk also is hoped to stop the stigma of overdose and addiction as well as mental illness as a whole.
“The walkers start off as a group, but people can start and stop as they like,” Burtis said.
The Third Annual Faces of Addiction event with speakers is scheduled for 2-6 p.m. on Sept. 12 at The Rock Bar and Grill outdoor pavilion. There will be speakers from the Beloit police and fire departments. Family members who have suffered through a loved one’s addiction will share their stories and Michael Bell, associate minister at New Zion Baptist Church, will speak about the In Touch Outreach.
The event also will feature an array of vendors including those from recovery and rehabilitation facilities, sober living homes and support groups. People can also participate in raffles.
Burtis continues to grow events with Faces of Addiction. She knows the pain of addiction. She lost her son Cody Burtis to a drug overdose on Jan. 14, 2017 and has since launched Families Fighting Addiction to offer support to families struggling with their loved ones’ addictions and/or loss.
On Halloween Day, Oct. 31, there will be a bowling banquet from 11 a.m.—2 p.m. at Viking Lanes in South Beloit with costume contests and karaoke following.
“I think the best way to get people to connect with each other is to have fun,” Burtis said.