BELOIT — A Beloit man was taken into custody after a standoff in the 900 block of Gerald Avenue Thursday. Some police officers were injured trying to maintain order as a crowd gathered in the area.
There was a federal fugitive warrant out for Fabian Jones, 28, of Beloit by the U.S. Marshall’s Office for a March incident involving a firearm, according to Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski in a press conference held at the former Save-a-Lot Grocery store parking lot. Online court records indicate Jones was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and disorderly conduct with used of a firearm on March 17.
“Jones is dangerous and is often armed,” Zibolski said.
Zibolski said the Special Operations team responded to a residence in the 900 block of Gerald Avenue after receiving a tip Jones was residing there.
Jones refused to exit the residence initially, but he eventually came out of the door holding a bottle of liquor and another item. During the apprehension, police deployed a less lethal bean bag device to subdue him. A bean bag is fired at the subject a high velocity to incapacitate that subject.
Because the device gave off a loud sound, some people believed he had been shot and the growing crowd became unruly. Two officers received minor injuries, scratches and cuts, trying to manage the crowd.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Town of Beloit and South Beloit Police, and Beloit Fire Department assisted with the incident.
As a search warrant was executed at the residence, one of the four people inside turned on the natural gas and the search had to be stopped.
Zibolski said that Jones was taken into custody and was not injured from the less lethal device. The four people inside the home were also taken into custody and are not injured.
Zibolski commended police for remaining in control and keeping people safe in a potentially dangerous situation.
