John Moyles, director of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue based in Neenah, holds a bearded dragon at the Welty Environmental Center in Beloit on Sunday. The bearded dragon was one of the animals brought to the Welty Center as part of the Exotic Pet Surrender event.
From left, John Moyles of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue stands by while Aaron Wilson, holds a hinge-back turtle, and Raven Regenold holds a bearded dragon. Wilson and Regenold are with the Welty Environmental Center. They all were part of the Exotic Pet Surrender event held Sunday.
BELOIT — Turtles, parrots, lizard and snakes were among the 27 animals that were brought into the Welty Environmental Center in Big Hill Park Sunday during the Exotic Pet Surrender event.
“I have to pick up a parrot on the way back home,” said John Moyles, director of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue. He said a person in Edgerton couldn’t fit the parrot cage in their car so Moyles agreed to pick up the bird on his way back to Neenah.