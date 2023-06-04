BELOIT — Turtles, parrots, lizard and snakes were among the 27 animals that were brought into the Welty Environmental Center in Big Hill Park Sunday during the Exotic Pet Surrender event.

“I have to pick up a parrot on the way back home,” said John Moyles, director of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue. He said a person in Edgerton couldn’t fit the parrot cage in their car so Moyles agreed to pick up the bird on his way back to Neenah.