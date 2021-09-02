JANESVILLE—A former Beloit police officer who allegedly abused a woman and her small dog last year pleaded not guilty in the case following a hearing Thursday in Rock County Circuit Court.
Michael J. Higuchi, 33, was charged on March 15, 2020 with misdemeanor battery with a domestic abuse modifier and misdemeanor mistreatment of animals—intentional or negligent violation.
On Thursday, defense attorney Michael S. Murphy pleaded not guilty on Higuchi’s behalf, who did not appear for the teleconference adjourned initial appearance before Judge John Wood.
A special prosecutor, Jefferson County District Attorney Monica Hall, was appointed to handle the case due to the Rock County District Attorney’s Office close relationship with the Beloit Police Department.
During Thursday’s hearing, Hall said her office had been in contact with the defense “about a potential resolution” to avoid heading to trial.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News:
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office conducted the initial investigation into the incidents on Dec. 17, 2020—the same day Higuchi was placed on paid administrative leave by the department. He resigned on April 10 of this year. Higuchi was hired by former Police Chief David Zibolski in 2018 as a patrol officer.
Two sheriff’s detectives spoke with a woman, who reported that Higuchi had been “physically abusive for a long time,” the complaint shows.
On Dec. 15, 2020, a blue miniature pinscher dog named Cash soiled a bed in the home. The dog was found limping and “in the bathroom cowering.”
When the woman confronted Higuchi about the incident, he admitted to hitting the dog, the complaint said.
She also told investigators that Higuchi punched her in the face and in the back following an argument regarding his perceived lack of help around the house due to working third shift. The woman suffered injuries to her eye that caused a welt the size of a golf ball, the complaint states.
On Aug. 17, 2020, Higuchi and the woman had an argument regarding Higuchi’s alleged infidelity with another woman. During the argument, the woman told investigators she was afraid so she attempted to run only to fall down a flight of stairs and dislocate her leg.
Through a forensic examination of the woman’s phone, investigators recovered pictures of her sustained injuries from October of 2020 and the dog’s injuries in December of 2020.
When interviewed by Rock County detectives, Higuchi told investigators that during the physical altercations with the woman, he was defending himself and accidentally hit her on the head, the complaint shows.
Following his arrest and interview with authorities on Dec. 17, Higuchi contacted a Rock County detective shortly after being released when he said he blended incidents together, but said what the victim had told officers “was correct,” the complaint said.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, a local 24-hour hotline is available through Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit at 608-365-1119. A national abuse hotline is also available at 1-800-799-7233. For more information, www.familyservices1.org/defy.