It’s not the antique mall of yesteryear.
Oh, there are antiques, but there also is a wider variety of vintage products from which patrons can choose.
Those items not only include traditional antiques, but repurposed, recycled, invented and created items as well.
Welcome to two such malls in the Stateline Area: the Best of Beloit Vintage Mall, 1019 Gardner St., South Beloit, and the Best of Janesville Vintage Mall, 3138 S. Highway 51, Janesville.
Owners are James and Patti Flister of Brodhead who also operate Property Pickers Estate Sales at 770 S. Main, Janesville.
“We also do estate sales, clean outs and buyouts,” he said.
And they offer U-Haul rentals.
On a recent morning, James Flister took a visitor on a tour of the Best of Beloit site and told the story of how the family-owned businesses evolved.
Previously Flister worked for U-Haul and his wife also has her own cleaning business, he said. But they wanted to do more and thus began dealing with antiques and collectibles.
“We started this adventure in Brodhead in an old church with 20 to 30 vendors,” Flister said.
Then the need for expansion occurred.
Seven years ago, the Janesville location was opened where they also began renting U-Haul trucks and trailers. Then about 18 months ago, the Best of Beloit was opened.
“The Beloit location has been a huge blessing,” he said.
The Best of Janesville has about 90 vendors and Best of Beloit has about 143.
But to Flister they are “makers and finders.”
One of those “finders” is Norm Dresser of Sharon. He rents space in both the Beloit and Janesville stores, he said.
“I’ve been collecting stuff all my life. I enjoy it and if I can make a couple bucks . . .” he said.
Dresser collects mostly antiques or items said to be a century old or older, like the wicker doll buggy, he pointed out in his Beloit booth.
He finds his treasures at such venues as estate sales, auctions and flea markets.
“What I like about antiques is the history behind them,” Dresser said.
One challenge is whether to keep or sell those found treasures.
“I always seem to find stuff I can’t live without,” he said.
Another of the vendors at Best of Beloit is Renee Gunderson. She is a “maker,” or “creator” because she builds her farmhouse products.
The sign above her space states: “Renee’s Primitives,” a sign that she no doubt created.
Gunderson also has space at Best of Janesville.
She said she once owned her own business, but it wasn’t satisfying her creative needs.
“I couldn’t find the time to make the product when I was running the store,” she said.
“I want to build things; now I have time to build.”
Gunderson builds, paints or stains farmhouse tables, benches, cabinets, shelves, signs and more in her barn where she resides in-between Beloit and Janesville.
A self-taught carpenter of 30 years, “My work is all original,” she said.
Flister also has a couple booths at the store.
“This one is kind of man-cavey,” he said as he pointed to a collection of beer glasses, signs and other memorabilia.
And often, he can be found floating from one of the three store sites the family operates when he’s not at an estate sale or auction.
And there is more to managing two antique malls and working with more than 200 vendors.
“We also help our vendors with trending and marketing; we put the emphasis on the people,” he said.
What makes the two malls unique is the variety of vintage, handcrafted, repurposed, handmade and traditional antiques, he said.
Also encouraged at the stores are the creative buildouts at the booth sites.
“It’s like walking through a little village of booths or shops,” he said.
Booth space in Janesville runs $1.49 per square foot. In Beloit, it’s $1.59 per square foot. Vendors also are required to be floor walkers 3.5 hours per month and Flister earns a 3 percent commission on all sales. Those who have booths in both the Beloit and Janesville stores get floor walking waived, however, Flister said.
Besides offering the sale of vendor wares seven days a week, the business also offers plenty of events year around which includes food, music and special sales.
One of those events coming up is the perennial Vintage Shop Hop set this year for March 5 and 6.
The event includes about 400 shops between Green Bay and Chicago.
“It’s like a springboard into the spring season. There are interactive maps available and people often do road trips to these shops,” Flister said.
“It’s fun and it’s fun to get the vendors motivated,” he said.
Best of Beloit, Best of Janesville and Property Pickers Estate Sales also are on Facebook and Instagram.