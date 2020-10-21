SOUTH BELOIT—A shots fired report on Aug. 30 in South Beloit appears to be connected with a June 8 gunfire incident in Beloit as ballistics testing links the incidents, according to South Beloit Chief Adam Truman.
At around 1:50 a.m. on Aug. 30, South Beloit officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired at the parking lot of a business in the 400 block of Gardner Street. Officers recovered multiple fired bullet casings.
Upon investigation, officers learned of a large group of people in the area leading up to the incident, Truman said.
Evidence from the scene was sent for evidence testing through the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) at the Rockford Police Department. On Sept. 15, a South Beloit police detective shared the evidence with Beloit police, Truman said.
“It does appear that the shooting is associated with the one in Beloit (from June 8),” Truman said. “I can’t comment much more than that because it’s an ongoing investigation.”
On June 8 a shots fired report in the 200 block of Saint Lawrence Avenue in Beloit was investigated by Beloit police. A witness at the scene reported hearing multiple gunshots and bullet casings were recovered from the porch area of a residence and a bullet was found on the front lawn of the residence.
No arrests have been made in either incident and no suspects have been identified.
Anyone with information regarding this, or any crimes, is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips also can be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482).