BELOIT — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said he’s unlikely to sign a slew of election-related legislation and signaled that he would not support a bill that would break up the Milwaukee Public School District.
Election bills
More than a dozen election-related bills introduced by GOP legislators were scheduled for votes this week, and Evers said Wednesday during a visit to Beloit that he would likely veto any election-related bill.
On Monday, Evers said in-part during WISN’s UpFront television program that it is “our democracy that’s on the line.”
When asked to clarify his remarks during his visit to Beloit, Evers said, “I think in a democracy it’s our goal to participate as fully as possible and the most important part of that democracy is voting. If we have eligible people and we are making it more difficult for them to vote, there’s a likelihood that the bill will be vetoed.”
In essence, the bills would make it more difficult to vote in Wisconsin and also change the role of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
The legislation has been push by Republican-controlled Wisconsin legislatures to change election laws following the 2020 general election that drew allegations by Republicans of improper voting methods and severely divided the country along partisan lines following the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The bills are likely dead on arrival at Evers’ desk, with Republicans needing Democrats to vote to override any veto, something that has not happened since Evers was elected governor.
Milwaukee schools
On Tuesday, the GOP-led Assembly passed a bill that calls for the break up of the Milwaukee Public School System. Republicans who supported the bill say the district is too large to be successful and that it is hurting the entire state public school system.
The bill would dismantle the district in 2024 and break it up into four to eight different school districts.
Evers said the legislation would only create problems for Milwaukee schools.
“I see no data to suggest that is an effort that will create anything but havoc and so it’s very unlikely that I will sign that bill,” Evers said.