JANESVILLE — As the auctioneers rattled off increasing bids at lightning speed Friday morning, 12-year-old Sydney Watson was excited to show off the sheep she raised this year for the Rock County meat animal sale.
“I just like being around my friends,” Watson said, glancing back with a smile as her fellow 4-H members gathered inside the barn.
Watson had the top lamb at 140 pounds. Her two sheep, “Big One” and “Little One,” caught the attention of bidders instantly.
While the Rock County 4-H Fair was called off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the usual festivities and traditions were back in full swing this year, with a crowd of bidders showing up to the meat animal sale.
Fair board president Ryan George said each year, the meat animal sale raises more than $400,000, which helps pay for college costs for the young people showing their prized animals.
“The community really comes together to reward these kids for work they’ve put in all summer,” George said. “We’re out here paying for college educations today.”
This year’s sale included 70 lambs, 44 steers and 229 pork barrels.
After bidders buy an animal, George said the fair oversees all meat processing through a secure vendor and then follows up with buyers to deliver their product. Despite a shortage of labor in the meat processing industry due to the pandemic, George said the fair has been able to maintain a secure procedure.
George said he loves meeting families every year and appreciates their support. He added that the fair board is grateful for the numerous volunteers who help out.
Ryan George’s own grandfather, Dean George Sr., started the meat animal sale at the Rock County Fair decades ago.
And on Friday, Ryan was joined by his uncle Dean George Jr. and cousin Kale George, who helped put the event together. with their auction services. Kale was the announcer for the grand champion animal competition.
“Everything about the fair is tradition here. There’s lots of families, generation after generation, that put this fair together,” George said.
Raising sheep is hard work.
Lambs are typically born in January or February, and contestants spend the next several months raising them.
Watson said her daily routine involves feeding and watering the animals, untangling their coats, taking them on walks and cleaning out the sheep pen.
She is a member of the Fulton 4-H Club, which has dozens of members from around the Edgerton area.
Friday’s sale marked Watson’s third win in a row. This year she won Grand Champion Lamb. Sydney is the daughter of Leah and Curt Waston of Edgerton.
Nick Lambert of Janesville proudly watched on as his sons Tyler and Blake showed their sheep at the meat animal sale Friday. The boys also raised chickens to show this year.
“They make everlasting friendships, it’s a really great thing for these kids,” Lambert said.
Lambert has attended the meat sale for 10 years, and he always looks forward to supporting the local youth.
As a way of saying ‘thank you’ to everyone who attended the meat sale, Lambert and some volunteers were giving away free T-shirts from area businesses Branded Wisconsin and 33 Feeds LLC.
“If it wasn’t for everyone who has come out here today, this sale wouldn’t be what it is,” Lambert said. “A lot of businesses come out and support these kids who have worked really hard.”
Janesville resident David Feingold showed up to the sale Friday with one of his best friends, Janesville native Robert Miller.
Feingold said his family has been bidding on sheep for more than 60 years at the fair. Each year, they look forward to coming to the fair and seeing their friends while supporting local youth.
Miller, who currently lives in Alexandria, Virginia, made the special trip back to Rock County this year for the fair.
Miller recalls raising sheep and Holstein cattle growing up. He participated in local and state shows in Wisconsin between 1941 and 1951, having winning animals at several points along the way. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1948.
Miller said he enjoys coming back to the meat sale year after year to buy sheep and see the tradition continue.