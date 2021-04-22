JANESVILLE — Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizations around Rock County are raising awareness about another public health crisis: institutional racism, and the long term health effects social inequities have on minorities.
Thursday marked the Stand Against Racism event held annually by the YWCA of Rock County with this year’s theme being “Racism Is A Public Health Crisis.”
YWCA Executive Director Angela Moore said the annual event was meant to help build a sense of community for people who work towards achieving racial justice and bring attention to institutional racism.
“It unities communities to educate, advocate and promote racial justice,” Moore said.
Keynote speaker Ian Hedges, who currently serves as the CEO of HealthNet of Rock County, spoke at length about the health care disparities faced by Latino and Black Wisconsin residents.
Hedges touched on the issue by first telling the story of Fannie Lou Hamer, a Black Mississippi resident who was sterilized without her consent after going to the hospital for treatment of a uterine tumor.
“While many think that we are so far removed from this example of our medical system’s history, unfortunately, racism in medicine and our unconscious biases play a role into racial disparities even today,” Hedges said. “Especially with COVID-19, these disparities are increasing even more so.”
Hedges cited public health data that shows Latino residents in Wisconsin had 1.7 times greater case rates of COVID-19 compared to White residents, while Black residents had a hospitalization rate twice that of White state residents.
Even more troubling, American Indian Wisconsin residents had 1.6 times greater death rates than White Wisconsin residents, Hedges said.
Hedges added that the disparities of vaccinating non-White populations continues to be cause for concern.
In Rock County, 34.9% of residents who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine are White, 21% higher than the rate of Black county residents (13.9%) who have received one dose, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS). Those figures are also similar for Rock County residents who have completed vaccination. White county residents account for 24% of all completed vaccinations compared to 14.7% Asian, 8.6% Black and 6.5% American Indian, DHS data shows.
Hedges said racist rhetoric seems to be increasing in many sectors of society.
“It shows itself in the words and rhetoric used in order to chastise entire groups of individuals,” Hedges said. “Words you see and hear used in the media, by government officials, regardless of party, and even within clinic and hospital walls.”
To help solve the problem, Hedges said communities should hold all health care and human service institutions accountable.
“We must recognize our past failings, and provide specific ways that we will correct these actions for us to rebuild a trusting and accessible relation with different minority communities,” Hedges said.
Those in health care leadership positions must include people of color, and health providers should do more to recruit medical workers of different races and ethnicities to help reflect the diverse communities they care for, Hedges added.
“If we continue to ask ourselves what we are going to do to stop the spread individually and collectively of racism, hopefully it can translate into actions that form a more equitable community,” Hedges said.
Following Hedges’ address, Beloit College Professor Ron Watson, who also serves as president of the Beloit Police and Fire Commission, was interviewed by YWCA Racial Justice Director Aimee Leavy.
Watson spoke of the immense generational stress minorities face and the resulting negative health problems that can arise, from diabetes and hypertension to higher rates of infant mortality.
“We are talking about a higher prevalence, Watson said of increased health risks for minorities. “We can’t think of the conditions in which a person lives as a finite set of circumstances. We are starting to understand that this stress can create generational effects on folks.”