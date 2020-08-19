MADISON - An Evansville woman was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday, charging her with wire fraud.
Nichole Genz, 40, is charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud in relation to a scheme to defraud her employer, Learning Gardens Child Development Center.
The indictment alleges that from January 2014 to September 2018, while employed as the Executive Director at Learning Gardens, Genz and her co-conspirator embezzled funds, causing losses of about $311,000.
If convicted, Genz faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each of the 10 counts of the indictment.