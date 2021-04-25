EVANSVILLE—An Evansville man faces child abandonment and neglect charges following an incident on Jan. 13 when Evansville police found a 16-year-old boy walking barefoot in the cold, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Shane P. Levin, 43, faces charges of abandonment of a child and neglecting a child causing bodily harm. The charges were file April 19, according to online court records.
An Evansville officer located the teen runaway from Evansville High School and called emergency medical personnel who advised the 16-year-old had a temperature of 94 degrees Fahrenheit and was suffering from possible hypothermia, the complaint said.
The boy told first responders his shoes had broken so he took them off while walking around Lake Leota Park, saying he “eventually lost feeling in his toes at which time he began to crawl on the ground,” the complaint shows.
The boy told police he attempted to call Shane P. Levin, 43, for a ride, but Levin declined “and immediately hung up the phone,” per the complaint.
In an interview with police, Levin acknowledged that he was intoxicated at the time of the phone call.