EVANSVILLE — Airman 2nd Class Edward J. Miller was finally laid to rest Saturday at the Maple Hill Cemetery in his hometown of Evansville after he and his fellow airmen died in a plane crash in Alaska nearly 70 years ago.
Miller’s sisters, Dorothy Miller Wheaton and Nancy Miller Cox, both attended the ceremony along with other family members and hundreds of Evansville residents who showed their respect.
A2C Miller died in 1952 after the plane he was in collided with a glacier in Alaska, killing Miller and the other airmen aboard the craft.
Among those killed was Airman First Class George M. Ingram of Beloit. The wreckage of the plane was first spotted by an Alaska National Guard helicopter in June of 2012. Ingram’s body was recovered and laid to rest in Beloit on July 28, 2016.
On Saturday, during Miller’s services, numerous military servicemen, including U.S. Air Force and the local Evansville police saluted as Miller’s casket was placed in front of his family during the burial.
The service was supposed to occur in 2020, but was rescheduled due to COVID. Last year, Miller’s sister, Doloris McCutcheon, passed away.
Chaplain and Captain Christopher Schilling of the U.S. Air Force spoke at the service.
“Today is a day that Dorothy and Nancy and all of you in their family have been waiting for for a long time,” Schilling said. “The loss of their brother almost 70 years ago and the grief that the Miller family has carried in their hearts for all of these years. Today’s service will not release that grief that they carry. As we all know, when we lose someone we love, we feel that absence in our hearts and our lives forever. ”
Schilling said now that Miller has finally been returned home, the Miller family can take another step toward healing. He then read the poem “The Life That I Have” by Leo Marks.
Schilling said he spoke with Miller’s sisters prior to the Saturday service and asked them about the memories they have of him. They told Schilling about their brother’s warm personality, his ability to always have fun and how he would help their father on the family farm. One of the sisters’ most cherished memories with their brother was playing competitive games of Monopoly and musical chairs.
“These memories for Dorothy and Nancy are almost at a standstill in their minds as if it was yesterday, unfading to the passage of time,” Schilling said. “They are a precious connection to a brother, whom they love and lost young.”
Towards the end of the service, Schilling led the crowd in a recitation of “The Lord’s Prayer”, read the poem “Do Not Stand at My Grave and Weep” by Mary Elizabeth Frye and ended with a prayer for Miller’s family and loved ones.
The U.S. flag that was draped over Miller’s casket during the burial service was folded and given to Miller’s sister, Dorothy, by a member of the U.S. Air Force.
Bill Hurtley, the director of the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home that led the service was pleased with how the day went.
“Everything’s gone perfect, better than we thought it would,” Hurtley said. “Yesterday was really impressive. Today went well and the weather cooperated. The family is really happy. It took a lot of coordination from a lot of different places.”
Friday, there was a procession through Evansville to the Ward-Huntley Funeral Home.
Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags to half-staff in honor of Miller on Saturday, July 17.