BELOIT - Long-time Rock County Board of Supervisors member and educator Eva Arnold is being remembered for her contributions to the county and the Beloit area.
Arnold, 96, passed away on Sunday at Cedar Crest in Janesville.
Arnold served on the Rock County Board for 20 years. She first was elected in 1998 representing District 6 and she stepped down from the county board in 2018.
"Eva was both the sweetest lady you would ever meet and a force to reckoned with," said Rock County Administrator Josh Smith. "Because of her quick wit, board members loved to joke around with her just to see how she would respond, and she never disappointed. She had such a dry sense of humor and wry smile that you couldn’t help but like her. Her intellect and mere presence added so much to county board meetings."
Smith recalled that Arnold spent many years on the County’s Education and Training Committee. When the board renamed this committee in the 2000s, it was called the Education, Veterans, and Aging Services Committee, or the EVAS Committee, which became an inside joke and informal homage to her for many years.
She also was a teacher in the School District of Beloit, teaching at Beloit Memorial High School for 17 years. She also taught at Blackhawk Technical College, retiring in 1989.
She was born in Beloit and she graduated from Beloit High School in 1943. She attended the University of Wisconsin - Rock County and Beloit College.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday at Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home and funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Clinton. See the obituary on Page A5.
