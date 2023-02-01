BELOIT- An entertainment venue named after the owner of the first bowling alley in Beloit is being proposed by Hendrick Commercial Properties.
The venue, to be called Henry Dorrbaker’s, would offer both indoor and outdoor areas for games, stages and other attractions. Henry Dorrbaker owned Beloit’s first bowling alley at 426 State St. starting in 1899.
“The goal for the project is to begin construction on Jan. 2, 2024,” said Daniel Barkes, Vice President of Development for Hendricks Commercial Properties. “We hope to have the planned unit development approved in March.”
Hendricks Commercial Properties officials invited the Beloit Plan Commission, Beloit City Council and others to visit the proposed site for the entertainment venue at the Ironworks campus on Third Street on Wednesday. The plan commission is scheduled to review the planned unit development proposal on Feb. 8.
The entertainment venue is proposed to be located at 625 Third St.
The plan is to renovate 18,939 square feet of the existing building into an entertainment venue, with a 5,400-square-foot outdoor space. Hendricks Commercial Properties already owns the space, but needs approval from the city.
The planned unit development proposal was submitted by Angus-Young and Associates on behalf of Hendricks Commercial Properties.
“I don’t know if the plan commission will make a recommendation or not on Feb. 8,” said Julie Christensen, Community Development Director. “At its last meeting (on Jan. 18), they laid it over.”
Once a recommendation is made, the proposal will go before the city council, which is expected in March, according to Christensen.
The entertainment venue, if approved, would include an indoor arcade, duckpin bowling, indoor yard games, two bars and a stage for live performances. The outdoor space would include games, seating, a stage for live performances and food vendor parking.
Duckpin bowling is a version of traditional bowling with smaller balls and pins that are shorter and lighter.
Several agencies including the Beloit’s Engineering Department, Beloit Fire Department and Downtown Beloit Association have offered comments about the project.
The fire department requests that a flood gate near the fire access road be clearly marked to avoid an obstruction in the fire turnaround.
“Two lanes will be available to fire trucks to park and reverse out of, near the property,” said Joseph Stadelman, President of Angus-Young Associates.
The engineering department requested that the plan maintain the existing level of storm water control and that more information is needed to determine if adequate parking is available.
“The patio and indoor flooring will have to be raised to be compliant with the city,” Stadelman said.
The Downtown Beloit Association’s design committee supports the addition of the entertainment venue. but expressed concerns about the size and lighting of the roof-top sign.
The proposal includes an 8-by-118-foot sign with 5-foot tall letters mounted to steel framework, two marquee signs and one double-sided protected sign.
“The 5-foot tall letters would be on top of a 32-foot wall,” Stadelman said. “The sign itself would be considered art just as much as signage.”