Sometimes people need a little help with their utility bills when they become to much to handle. For those people there is LIHEAP, a service that assists customers with paying their utilities bill when in need.
LIHEAP is a federally funded program that is allocated funding for each state’s assistance programs to use. For example Wisconsin’s department is called The Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program or WHEAP.
“WHEAP assistance is a one-time payment during the heating season. The funding pays a portion of the heating costs, but the payment is not intended to cover the entire cost of heating a residence. The amount of the energy assistance benefit varies depending on a variety of factors, including the household’s size, income, and energy costs. In most cases the energy assistance benefit is paid directly to the household energy supplier,” WHEAP stated.
On the same application, customers can apply for energy assistance.
WHEAP electric (non-heating) assistance is a one-time benefit payment as well. The funding pays a portion of the household’s electrical costs, but the payment is not intended to cover the entire cost of the non-heating costs.
The amount of the non-heating assistance benefit varies depending on a variety of factors, including the household’s size, income, and non-heating costs. In most cases the non-heating assistance benefit is paid directly to the household energy supplier.
“People can apply for this once a year starting Nov. 1 through May 15,” said Amy Cullum, Credit & Collections Associate at Alliant Energy.
Crisis assistance also is offered, where people can receive energy assistance outside of the normal operating months.
“Crisis assistance is intended to provide emergency and/or preventative services to assist eligible households experiencing an energy emergency,” noted WHEAP.
“A household income has to be less than or equal to 60% of the state median income for a household to qualify. A family of four would qualify if their household income is less than $59,813. You can see it calculated for other household sizes too,” said Chris Caporale, Communications Partner at Alliant energy.
“If a household is denied and their income situation changes, then we recommend that they reapply to the program,” noted Cullum. “As long as you weren’t already given funding for that year then you can always reapply.”
“The average assistance Wisconsin residents received last year was right around $400. The omnibus funding package signed into law by President Biden recently increased LIHEAP funding by $50 million from last year to $3.8 billion.” Caporale said.
“We have reports from customers that they have received the funds very quickly and the states process’s applications as fast as they can.” Cullum said.
Alliant works closely with the LIHEAP program to help customers in need.
“We provide WHEAP”s phone number, where customers can be connected to an office in their county,” Cullum said.
Their nationwide number for more information is 1-866-432-8947.