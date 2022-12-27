BELOIT—Energy prices have been on the rise across the nation, and local utility companies say customers can take advantage of some billing programs and assistance programs that may take the sting out of winter utility bills.
The website, Self Financial, posted a report listing the areas with the highest utility bills in the country.
Residents of the Janesville-Beloit metro area spend a median $217 on utilities each month which would be 3.9% of the average household income, according to the report. The report provided a full breakdown of the various utilities in the area.
The median amount paid per month in the Janesville-Beloit area is $130 in electricity, $80 in gas, $58 for sewer and water servuce and $50 for other fuels, according to the website.
To see the full report by Self Financial, go to the website at www.self.inc/blog/cities-with-the-highest-utility-bills.
Rock Energy Cooperative and Alliant Energy are two utility companies in the Stateline Area.
“Compared to the $217 utility median price provided in the report, Rock Energy Cooperative customers are paying less than that a month in Rock County,” said Jonas Berberich, communications director at Rock Energy Cooperative. “We are a cooperative so we don’t aim to make a profit and do not have any investors.”
He added, energy prices have been on the rise across the country.
“In general energy prices have increased in recent years and are projected to increase into the winter months,” Berberich explained.
Alliant Energy has a set rate put in place for all its customers, according to Chris Caporale, communications partner with Alliant Energy.
“Our electric rates are reviewed and approved by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW). Last January, the electric and natural gas rates that had been approved by the PSCW went into effect,” Caporale said. “These rates do not otherwise fluctuate, so bills will increase for additional usage, but not the rate itself. In Wisconsin, fuel costs are a pass-through cost on which utilities do not profit.”
In order to help combat the rising prices Rock Energy Cooperative and Alliant Energy offer to help their customers apply for state aid and have budget billing options.
“Alliant Energy’s Fixed Amount Bill program allows Wisconsin residential customers to pay the same amount each month, ensuring they are not surprised by their utility bill,” Caporale explained. “We average a customer’s previous 12 months of usage to determine the billed amount, and then we review customer usage every six months to keep their bill aligned with their usage.”
Rock Energy Cooperative agents will provide information to customers for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) applications, to help combat the rising costs for utilities.
“When we look at our budget at the end of the year, if there is extra money we will provide a credit to all of our customers’ bills and the amount will fluctuate depending on how large the bill is,” Berberich explained. “We continue to work with state agencies to provide resources like LIHEAP to our customers.”